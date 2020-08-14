Recently ...

So recently, speaking to an adoring crowd at his New Jersey golf club, President Trump reminded everyone that he’d passed the Veterans Choice legislation, which no one else could ever do. (Psst: President Obama already did that.) He also promised to require insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions, which no one else could ever do. (Obama already did that.)

I understand this week he's going to promise to kill Osama bin Laden.

Henry Tubb

Winston-Salem

Tags

Load comments