Recently ...
So recently, speaking to an adoring crowd at his New Jersey golf club, President Trump reminded everyone that he’d passed the Veterans Choice legislation, which no one else could ever do. (Psst: President Obama already did that.) He also promised to require insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions, which no one else could ever do. (Obama already did that.)
I understand this week he's going to promise to kill Osama bin Laden.
Henry Tubb
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.