A historic event
The recent high-profile Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary that pitted incumbent Sen. Ed Markey against Rep. Joe Kennedy III marked the first time a member of the Kennedy political dynasty has lost an election in that state. The more liberal, by Democratic Party standards, Markey won by a solid 11 points. This historic event has received scant coverage by major media outlets.
When a Kennedy cannot get elected in the state of Massachusetts, you know it ain’t your daddy’s Democratic Party anymore.
There comes a time when we can no longer vote Republican or Democrat just because mom and dad did it that way. Intelligent and prudent analysis of current events while reviewing information from all sides is imperative for the future of our kids, and their kids.
There is no shame in leaving your party if your party has already left you.
Don’t forget to vote.
James A. Britt
Lewisville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.