A historic event

The recent high-profile Massachusetts Democratic Senate primary that pitted incumbent Sen. Ed Markey against Rep. Joe Kennedy III marked the first time a member of the Kennedy political dynasty has lost an election in that state. The more liberal, by Democratic Party standards, Markey won by a solid 11 points. This historic event has received scant coverage by major media outlets.

When a Kennedy cannot get elected in the state of Massachusetts, you know it ain’t your daddy’s Democratic Party anymore.

There comes a time when we can no longer vote Republican or Democrat just because mom and dad did it that way. Intelligent and prudent analysis of current events while reviewing information from all sides is imperative for the future of our kids, and their kids.

There is no shame in leaving your party if your party has already left you.

Don’t forget to vote.

James A. Britt

Lewisville

Tags

Load comments