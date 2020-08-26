Trump reasons
I know people have their reasons for supporting President Trump. They’re not stupid. And they know his flaws: his dishonesty and hypocritical immorality; his attack on our environment and truth; his politicization of political institutions that should be nonpartisan and embrace of harmful conspiracy theories; his possible criminality and that of his children.
They’re largely voting for him because he favors them and promises to protect them.
But even though he wants it, he can’t be president for life. If he’s allowed four more years, he’ll likely destroy many of the principles and values that make us American. He'll certainly eliminate any presidential norms left to his office. The next president will be a Democrat, and all the norms that might limit that Democrat will have been swept away by Trump’s abuses.
Is it really worth it?
James T. Fuller
Winston-Salem
