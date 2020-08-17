Prevent autocracy
The U.S. Postal Service delivered 1.2 billion medical prescriptions in 2019 and close to 100% of the prescriptions from the V.A., according to the U.S. Postal Workers Union.
But now, Social Security checks face possible late delivery. A minister friend reports still waiting (over a week at this posting) for parts for his church's defibrillator that are sitting in a distribution center. The pandemic has killed over 169,000 Americans. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump mega-donor and appointee with no postal experience, is now excluding overtime and was removing mail processing equipment as well as drop boxes in order to hinder vote by mail. Many targeted areas are metropolitan areas critical to President Trump's re-election. Crucially affected are rural areas where mail service is life-essential.
These actions are imposed on veterans who have defended, with their lives, our democracy and right to vote, as well as active military abroad dependent on mail and packages from home to boost morale. They’re being ignored by a draft-dodging president with no personal military experience whose only interest is self.
It's time for change to prevent autocracy. Get prepared. Vote ASAP. Vote him out.
James Wright
Lexington
