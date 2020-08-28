Say it out loud
When discussing economic injustice, Mayor Allen Joines says we should not use the word "reparations" because it's divisive (“City council may discuss reparations,” Aug. 24). Well, there are other words such as atonement, amends and restitution, but given that Ta-Nehisi Coates has established a history for the word in his 2014 essay, "The Case for Reparations," and that H.R. 40 is decades old now and the conversation still hasn't begun, perhaps we could simply say the word "REPARATIONS" out loud until we all begin to understand what it means. Props, council member D.D. Adams!
Jamie Cheshire
Winston-Salem
