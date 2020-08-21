Different approaches
The two political parties this year have settled into attitudes on many national issues including health care, COVID-19 relief, school opening, mask wearing, voting methodology, racial equality, taxes and immigration. I view in cliff-notes fashion their different approaches as:
Republicans: what’s good for me.
Democrats: what’s good for all of us.
From my viewpoint I think this appropriately says and reflects the overall message of each national political party. Which attitude I prefer is an easy choice. I am for all of us!
Jim Armentrout
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.