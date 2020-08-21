Different approaches

The two political parties this year have settled into attitudes on many national issues including health care, COVID-19 relief, school opening, mask wearing, voting methodology, racial equality, taxes and immigration. I view in cliff-notes fashion their different approaches as:

Republicans: what’s good for me.

Democrats: what’s good for all of us.

From my viewpoint I think this appropriately says and reflects the overall message of each national political party. Which attitude I prefer is an easy choice. I am for all of us!

Jim Armentrout

Winston-Salem

