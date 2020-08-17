New climate team
Recent letters to the Readers’ Forum have urged readers to ask our congressional representatives to take action on the climate crisis. Many of us have been doing that for years. But if we expect results, it is time to elect candidates who are ready to reach across the aisle and pass bipartisan legislation in Washington and Raleigh.
The hurricane season is getting into high gear and thousands in the Northeast were without power for a week. North Carolina coastal communities were brutalized again. Thousands of acres of corn were flattened by a derecho in Iowa. Record temperatures are killing thousands around the globe. Here, our property is at risk and our homeowner’s insurance continues to rise as do our food prices.
I find hope in some current candidates. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris promise to win back our world leadership with the Paris Climate accords. Cal Cunningham, who is running to replace Sen. Thom Tillis, will sponsor climate legislation. Here, Gov. Roy Cooper adopted a clean Energy plan and Yvonne Lewis Holly will work to get it implemented as lieutenant governor.
Attorney General Josh Stein will continue to take legal action against polluters. Terri LeGrand, running for N.C. Senate District 31, understands climate science and solutions. Dan Besse, running for N.C. House District 74, has a long history on the City Council in support of green jobs and clean air, water and transportation.
It is time to vote like our jobs, health and economy depend on it, because they do.
Jim Grice
Winston-Salem
