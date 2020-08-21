A democratic socialist world

Roughly two months from Election Day, and in my humble opinion, probably three months from an election verdict, the impression I receive from viewing the Democratic National Convention is that the Democrats hate President Trump more than they love Joe Biden.

In a perfect democratic socialist world, Biden assumes the presidency, he serves the mandatory 2.5 years and cedes the office to Sen. Kamala Harris. The 2.5-year tenure allows Harris to serve out a year and a half without it counting as a first term.

Harris is a young (55), very healthy person and could conceivably be our president until January 2033.

The press does not hold Democrats to the same scrutiny and accountability as they do Republicans. I ask readers to do their own research and carefully unearth the past policies of Biden and Harris. More on this later.

Jim Potter

Clemmons

