WLET - Joe Landers

A fair shake
The media has never given President Trump a fair shake. You’ve all been against him ever since he walked down that escalator and promised to protect us from illegal immigrants – as if that was something bad. Wanting people to use the proper process to come here isn’t racist, it’s sensible.
And the media think everyone has to be the same way. We don’t all have to accept the liberal climate assessment. The world’s not going to stop turning if we don’t buy it.
The media keep talking about all the things Trump didn’t do to protect us from coronavirus, but what about the things he did? He appeared on TV night after night with his administration’s health experts. He allowed them to tell the American people what to do. He cancelled several campaign rallies and held the Republican National Convention online. But we can’t stay hidden in our basements like Joe Biden forever. Sequestration was supposed to crush coronavirus. Did it work? If not, why not?
If not for coronavirus, the economy would still be soaring. Unemployment had never been so low in my life. We need four more years to let him finish the job of turning America around.
And when he talks about four more years after that – he’s joking! But the media try to make more out of it. His supporters know better.
Joe Landers
Winston-Salem