WLET - Johnny McDuggan

Trump's accomplishments
You print a lot of letters complaining about President Trump’s character, but what about his accomplishments? What about building the border wall — almost 300 miles now? What about how great the stock market was doing, and how low unemployment was before the pandemic? Trump was doing a better job than liberals will give him credit for.
And like it or not, he has not bowed to coronavirus. He knew it was dangerous, but he decided it wasn’t going to stop him. You can’t live your life in fear.
With another four years, Trump could perform another economic miracle in the U.S. Not only that, but he could bring peace to the Middle East, including Iran. Iran will come to Trump after the election, especially when it sees all the other countries getting along with Israel.
His character can’t be that bad if he gets along that well with Middle East leaders.
Johnny McDuggan
Winston-Salem