Tyranny in the making
Since May 15, President Trump and the Trumpian wing of the U.S. Senate have openly disregarded The HEROES Act, which includes support for the U.S. Postal Service. You may know first-hand of prescriptions arriving late or reduced hours of your local Post Office.
Under policies of new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, election mail will drop from First Class to Third Class. Sorting machines have been removed from facilities. Collection boxes began disappearing from streets. Trump’s stated intent to subvert the voting process is underway.
What would my father, a World War II veteran say, were he alive -- that a president is openly working to undermine the freedoms for which he fought? He wouldn’t be able to take in the obvious corruption, blatant dismantling of our institutions or the fecklessness of those who leave raw power unchecked.
Using the pandemic and his pitiful response to it, along with starving an institution that is older than the country itself, Trump’s goal is tyranny. An ego-driven victory reigns supreme, no matter the cost to our imperfect democracy. Willful blindness to this is akin to enabling him to shoot someone on Fifth Avenue. He’ll do it openly, yet say it is fake news. You may turn away -- perhaps cheering on his inhumanity because you feel entitled. Turning away will be your part in the history books.
My part will be to crawl through Trump’s carnage to vote. I’ll honor my father’s service, as our Constitution dodges bullets on Pennsylvania Avenue.
Julie Kolischak
Winston-Salem
