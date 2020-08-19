A lucky voter
The writer of the Aug. 18 letter “Voting against” has an easy choice this November. He’s voting against legalized prostitution, world government, abolishing the Second Amendment and looting. Lucky him. Neither of the candidates supports any of these things! What a relief it must be to know he can’t go wrong with his ballot this year.
Voting against imaginary threats isn’t good citizenship. We should vote for real things that matter deeply. I’m voting for honesty. I’m voting for integrity. I’m voting for expertise. I’m voting for science. I’m voting for compassion. And, above all, I’m voting for an America that remains true to its democratic ideals.
I guess I’m not as lucky as the writer. His wild-eyed imaginings will never come to pass, no matter who’s elected. But if the wrong person wins this November, some of our most sacred American virtues will be threatened. Please join me in voting for a return to a better, saner national government.
Kate Fowkes
Winston-Salem
