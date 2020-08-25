Governing after the pandemic
In the coming months and over at least the next couple of years our state will be in recovery mode. Recovery will happen gradually, will cause pain for many and will entail sacrifice from all of us if we hope to recover together. We will require people-centered representatives in our legislature to work with Gov. Roy Cooper to deliver people-centered programs for all North Carolinians. That’s why I’m supporting Terri LeGrand in Senate District 31 and Dan Besse in House District 74. Both know we need to expand unemployment benefits and Medicaid and better support of schools, colleges and universities. Both favor increased job training and re-training programs.
Today most of our 10% unemployed have exhausted their unemployment benefits, which are among the lowest in the nation, and many thousands lack health insurance. The Republican-led legislature has refused, since 2011, to provide reasonable unemployment benefits or expand Medicaid, which would have largely been paid for with federal dollars and would have insured 500,000 North Carolinians. That same legislature has starved our schools, teachers, university system and community colleges to pay for a tax cut for corporations and the wealthy.
We cannot afford more of the same during this time of crisis. We need a government that will respect working people and work on behalf of all people.
Kenneth R. Ostberg
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.