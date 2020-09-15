Support for Trump
I am voting for President Trump on Nov. 3 and I’m proud to do so.
President Trump is bringing peace to the Middle East. He’s protecting Christianity in America. He’s not going to put up with attempts to turn the U.S. into a socialist hellscape and he’s not going to let the violence and destruction we’ve seen in Democratic cities to spread to the rest of the country.
As far as I’m concerned, he deserves at least two more terms.
No, he’s not perfect, but he’s done his best and I have no doubt that he sincerely wants America to prosper and be great. Maybe the media should try to be a little more supportive and a lot less critical. They sound like they want Trump to fail. If Trump fails, America fails.
Kevin Fields
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.