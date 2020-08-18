Voting for him?
In response to the Aug. 18 letter “Voting against,” I noticed the reverend writer didn't mention voting against racism and the racist groups that our current "leader" praised. He didn't mention voting against misogyny. Nor against police brutality. Or putting kids in cages. Or using the church as a prop. Or destroying news organizations that report the truth. Or praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and other brutal dictators over our own brave armed forces and intelligence agencies. Or lying and taking credit for things done by good honest men. Or making it difficult for people in poor neighborhoods to vote.
These are things done by the current occupant of the White House. Surely the reverend doesn’t mean he’s voting for him? And if he is, he should tell his congregation how he’s doing what Christ would approve of.
Lee Parker
Winston-Salem
