Defining a bribe
How does one define a bribe? What about, to paraphrase: “I am signing an executive order to give you a temporary tax deferral (Medicare and Social Security taxes) which will not have to be repaid if I am re-elected.” If that is not a quid-pro-quo, I’ve never seen one. And, by the way, the “tax cut“ is what otherwise would be paid into our Social Security and Medicare system, which is still underfunded, so unless one assumes we will decrease benefits, the resultant funding cut would have to be made up in the future. Oh, but that is after the 2020 election, so that matters not to President Trump. He cannot see further than his own term of office.
Don’t be misled that he is doing this for the middle class. No, he is doing it to further his re-election chances, and for no other reason.
And this will not be his last desperate measure before the election, trying to turn the tide of lost support for his second term of presidency. He will try to buy our votes; lie about Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris; misrepresent Democratic plans and platform; demonize anyone who opposes him; and continue his childish name-calling. This is who he is, willing to do anything (illegal, unethical, immoral, divisive, hateful) to further his power and wealth. This is not who we want to be president for four more years.
So please, do not be misled, and don’t let him buy your vote.
Len Preslar Jr.
Winston-Salem
