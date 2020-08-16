Stop the vote
The same people who failed to strengthen voting machine security; who failed to strengthen defense from foreign interference in our elections; who gutted funding for early voting and closed early voting sites and Election Day polling places in minority neighborhoods; those people are now removing mail sorting machines from U.S. post offices. They are actually breaking down the way a post office works in order to destroy mail-in voting.
They don’t want us to vote early. They don’t want us to vote on Election Day. They don’t want us to vote by mail. See the pattern? They don’t want us to vote.
If you can’t win based on your record and policies, burn the process to the ground.
When will Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis stand up for the foundation of our democracy and protect the vote?
Linda Gauthier
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.