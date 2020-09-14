Determined

In response to the most recent (as I write) allegations and President Trump failing to protect Americans from coronavirus, former South Bend, Ind., mayor and war veteran Pete Buttigieg tweeted, “People in countries whose leaders told them the truth about COVID didn’t ‘panic.’ They responded. And as a result, far fewer of them died.”

It’s not that hard to understand unless you’re really, really, really determined not to.

Lonnie Kirkman

Winston-Salem

