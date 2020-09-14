Determined
In response to the most recent (as I write) allegations and President Trump failing to protect Americans from coronavirus, former South Bend, Ind., mayor and war veteran Pete Buttigieg tweeted, “People in countries whose leaders told them the truth about COVID didn’t ‘panic.’ They responded. And as a result, far fewer of them died.”
It’s not that hard to understand unless you’re really, really, really determined not to.
Lonnie Kirkman
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.