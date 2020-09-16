WLET - Louis Franco

Trustworthy vaccine
I saw that N.C. Senate candidate Cal Cunningham was being criticized for saying he’d hesitate to take the Centers for Disease Control’s coronavirus vaccine if it’s completed anytime soon.
Ordinarily I might join the criticism. Science is very reliable. But considering how the reputation of the CDC has been compromised by the Trump administration, I’m with Cunningham.
Many U.S. agencies, including the CDC, the Justice Department, the U.S. Postal Service, even the State Department, are supposed to represent the interests of Americans, not the president. They were purposely designed to be nonpartisan and outside of party political control.
But Trump has deliberately politicized these agencies by appointing unqualified sycophants in order to have them promote his interests. Among the thousands of things that Trump doesn’t understand, he doesn’t understand that doing so makes these agencies less trustworthy.
Trump brags about cutting the time it will take to produce a vaccine under his leadership. But there’s a reason it normally takes years to produce a vaccine. Forcing the CDC to produce a vaccine more quickly makes it look like something Trump is rushing to help his reelection campaign.
In light of this, Cunningham sounds sensible to me.
Louis Franco
Winston-Salem