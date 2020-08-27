Sound judgment
The citizens of Winston-Salem and the neighborhood of Ardmore have been extremely fortunate to have been represented by Dan Besse as our city councilman for all these years. His votes on the council always seem to be the product of sound judgment and years of experience. I am certain other councilmen look to him for leadership on complex city matters.
We are going to miss him and all he has done for us after the election. But that loss will be our gain; Besse is running for N.C. House District 74. I am certain that Dan will take his good judgment and years of experience to the job in Raleigh.
Let us unite behind a candidate who will make us proud.
Mark Moir
Winston-Salem
