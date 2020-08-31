The incumbent president

In his acceptance speech for the presidency on Aug. 27, President Trump said we could never have a situation where things are going on as they are today. Excuse me, but isn't he the incumbent president? He didn't just wander into this country and suddenly notice the chaos.

The Republican Party's convention has embraced the idea that the pandemic is over, the growing economy (that really began with President Obama) will come back next week and everything will be sunshine and rainbows from then on. And don't worry about the protests in the streets because of violence toward black men. We will use tear gas and other weaponry on the protesters like Trump’s friend, Russian President Vladimir Putin, does in his country.

We should never have had the situation we have today. We are not safe in Donald Trump's America.

Martha B. Clark

Winston-Salem

Tags

Load comments