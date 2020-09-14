Climate change strategy
The failure to commit to a unified and clear strategy on climate change from both parties is discouraging in the face of the historic wildfires and early start to the hurricane season (“Campaigns mostly mum on climate change,” Sept. 11). The ban on offshore drilling in Florida described on Sept. 9 (“Trump expands ban on new offshore drilling”) is encouraging but falls well short of what is needed, especially in light of the support of coal mining elsewhere in the country.
A climate strategy must be comprehensive across fossil fuel sources, have support across the political spectrum and be economically favorable to be sustained over a long period and make a real difference. The bipartisan Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763) fits this description by pricing carbon at the source and returning the dividends directly to households, an approach with widespread support from economists, businesses, and environmental groups. Furthermore, a border adjustment incentivizes other countries to lower emissions as well.
Rep. Virginia Foxx, Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis and candidates across the board should unify in support of the carbon fee and dividend approach if they truly want to, as the president stated in Sept. 9 article, “improve our environment while creating millions of high-paying jobs.”
Michael McCrory
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.