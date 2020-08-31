Our first dictator
President Trump's nomination acceptance speech, on the White House lawn on Aug. 27, was very clear and to the point. He called on those Americans who support an authoritarian government where Trump is totally in charge to elect him as our first dictator.
Those among us who are committed to America’s constitutional democracy will be voting to preserve our heritage and will be voting for Joe Biden as our next president.
Michael Newman
Winston-Salem
