What is socialism?
I realize I’m asking a lot here, but if I could change one thing about politics, it would be the distorted and childish view that Republicans have of what they call “socialism.”
One of the speakers at the Republican National Convention on Monday night made the standard clichéd claim that “socialism has never worked anywhere in the world.”
But some of the policies the Democrats would like to institute, like universal health care, are successful throughout the civilized world.
Republicans call such health care “socialism” – but it’s successful.
Which is it? It is successful socialism or successful something else? And if it’s successful something else, why can’t we do it here?
It’s no wonder that Republicans want to dismantle Social Security and the post office. Every dollar that’s invested in public health or public safety or public good is a dollar that Republicans can’t put in their own pockets.
Oliver Martin
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.