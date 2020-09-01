What is socialism?

I realize I’m asking a lot here, but if I could change one thing about politics, it would be the distorted and childish view that Republicans have of what they call “socialism.”

One of the speakers at the Republican National Convention on Monday night made the standard clichéd claim that “socialism has never worked anywhere in the world.”

But some of the policies the Democrats would like to institute, like universal health care, are successful throughout the civilized world.

Republicans call such health care “socialism” – but it’s successful.

Which is it? It is successful socialism or successful something else? And if it’s successful something else, why can’t we do it here?

It’s no wonder that Republicans want to dismantle Social Security and the post office. Every dollar that’s invested in public health or public safety or public good is a dollar that Republicans can’t put in their own pockets.

Oliver Martin

Winston-Salem

