Commit voter fraud

It is approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2020, and I want to know where the Republican condemnation is of the current occupant of the White House suggesting Republican constituents vote twice in the Nov. 3 election (“Election officials cry foul,” Sept. 4).

Have we heard from our Republican senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, condemning President Trump's voter-fraud suggestion? Have we heard from any of the Republican members of U.S. House of Representatives condemning Trump’s voter-fraud suggestion? Have we heard from Lt. Gov. Dan Forest condemning Trump's suggestion to commit voter fraud? Have we heard from N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger or House Speaker Tim Moore condemning Trump's suggestion to commit voter fraud? Have any of our local officials condemned Trump's suggestion that Republicans commit voter fraud?

How can anyone suggest that Trump is the "law and order" candidate when he is suggesting Republicans commit voter fraud? Don't let anyone suggest these comments were a joke, as the White House communications staff will attempt to spin this every way but expressing the truth. Trump suggested Republicans vote once by mail and once in person. Are you going to vote for someone who would suggest you commit voter fraud?

Patrick Miller

Fleetwood

