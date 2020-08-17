Bully
Teddy Roosevelt said the presidency was a "bully pulpit." By this I think he meant that people pay attention to what the president says.
During his candidacy, President Trump said of his opponent(s), "I want to punch him right in the face," "beat the crap out of them," "carry them out on stretchers" and as president has made any number of remarks that, while maybe not directly advocating violence, seem to condone it.
Now I read, almost daily, of violence between different philosophical groups. I have to ask if there is a connection.
Paul D. Whitson
Advance
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.