Teddy Roosevelt said the presidency was a "bully pulpit." By this I think he meant that people pay attention to what the president says.

During his candidacy, President Trump said of his opponent(s), "I want to punch him right in the face," "beat the crap out of them," "carry them out on stretchers" and as president has made any number of remarks that, while maybe not directly advocating violence, seem to condone it.

Now I read, almost daily, of violence between different philosophical groups. I have to ask if there is a connection.

