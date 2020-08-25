It's Trump's problem

Republicans are following President Trump’s tactic and trying to blame out-of-control protests over police killings on “Democrat mayors.” But they’re a part of Trump’s America, not Joe Biden’s.

Think about it. Trump’s in charge. As much as he would like to avoid responsibility, like always, this is his problem. He’s told police not to be “too nice” to people they arrest. Were they “too nice” to Jacob Blake, who was shot in the back seven times by police, or Breonna Taylor, whom they killed in her own home?

Trump has reminisced about “the good old days” when protesters were treated "very, very rough." Have the police taken that admonition to heart?

Trump has done nothing to quell police violence. All he does is add fuel to the fire. He thinks the solution to every problem is to “dominate” it.

I don’t think Americans are that willing to be dominated.

Trump can’t solve this problem. He’s not capable. Re-elect Trump and we’ll have four more years of violent racial discord -- and worse.

Perry Mitchell

Winston-Salem

Tags

Load comments