Undermining democracy
How does President Trump attack our democracy? By consolidating power.
He’s appointed many heads of agencies in an “acting” capacity, like acting defense secretary Mark Esper and acting immigration director Ken Cuccinelli, which means they don’t have to meet the Senate’s approval – they only have to meet Trump’s approval, which he will withdraw if they upset him. Don’t think they don’t know that.
These agencies are supposed to serve the American people, not the president.
Last week, the Government Accountability Office determined that several such secretaries, including Cuccinelli and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, are not legally eligible to serve in their roles. Trump’s done nothing to correct the situation and the Senate’s not going to push him to.
He’s also attacking our democracy by trying to manipulate the U.S. Census and the U.S. Postal Service for political gain – and by using extensively using executive orders. Republicans allow this because if they object, he’ll tweet against them and they might wind up with a primary opponent.
And those jokes about staying more than two terms? I don’t think he’s joking. If he gets a second term, he’ll try to find a way to extend it, just like he praises Chinese President-for-life Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un for doing.
Some people may think these decisions are trivial, but it’s the answer to the question. Trump is trying to turn the presidency into a dictatorship, and if he wins a second term, he may succeed.
Reggie Branson
Winston-Salem
