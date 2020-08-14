A prelude to fraud
Even with all too frequent online communication, I still look forward to going to the mailbox every day. I make it a point to send cards and notes by mail and many friends have commented how much they enjoy receiving written communications that way.
President Trump has recently appointed an inexperienced major campaign financial donor to head the US Postal Service, in a seeming attempt to defund it and make it harder for it to operate. At the same time, Trump rants about the ineffectiveness of the mail system to sustain itself... often as a prelude to insisting mail ballots are open to fraud, when experience has shown just the opposite. A postal service is a crucial component in a civilized society and it is critical for all of us to make it known that it is not another boogeyman for the president to target.
Please call your congressman and speak out on this issue.
Robyn Mixon
Winston-Salem
