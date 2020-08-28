A rigged election
On Aug. 24, President Trump announced to the Republican National Convention: “The only way they can take this election away from us is if this is a rigged election.”
From a wordsmith’s perspective, his statement was 94.44% correct.
The corrected – and now correct – statement reads: “The only way they can take this election away from Biden is if this is a rigged election.”
Sadly, the rigging appears to have already begun – at the U.S. Postal Service.
For most of my life, many national politicians have ended speeches with a prayer: “God bless the United States of America.”
My prayer is “God save the United States of America and our democracy.”
And a final word to the many sincere, peaceful protestors who have cause to question recent events and the future direction of our country: The only place where your protests will truly be heard is in a voting booth.
Ron Carroll
King
