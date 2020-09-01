More chaos

People didn’t just jump out of nowhere and start protesting – or looting and rioting, which are different, though President Trump is trying to portray them as the same thing. They’ve been pushed by economic pressures and racism for decades. After the prominent killing of Black people by police, they finally stood up and said, “No more.”

And Trump’s solution is to push them some more.

Trump praises white protesters who carry guns and criticizes black protesters who … do anything. He promotes division and violence and then acts like he’s the only one who can save us from division and violence.

That’s not going to work.

I can’t understand how people still can’t see what a con man Trump is, but I’m sure the water carriers at Fox News are just making matters worse.

Re-electing Trump won’t stop the protests; it’ll create more reasons to protest. 

Who wants four more years of the chaos Trump has let loose on America?

Ron F. Slater

Winston-Salem

Tags

Load comments