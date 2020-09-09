Voting good
I’m a little tired of all the Democrat hypocrisy.
They say that Republicans don’t like it when so many people vote. They lose elections when more people vote.
But President Trump just told his voters to vote twice! If he really hated voting, why would he encourage his followers to vote twice?
I just can’t believe what passes for common sense these days.
Ronnie Miller
Winston-Salem
