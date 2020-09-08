Motivating his base
After President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the 1964 Civil Rights Act, he allegedly lamented, “I think we just delivered the South to the Republican Party for years to come.” Johnson was right. Southern segregationist Democrats headed in droves to the GOP. President Trump knows that a large portion if not the major portion of the Republican base hold the same views that those Democratic defectors held in 1964.
Furthermore, Trump knows that the only way he can win this upcoming election is to motivate his base to turn out in record numbers. That is why he is resorting to a race-based law and order campaign. Showing no empathy toward the multitude of Black citizens brutally murdered by bad cops, Trump focuses all his attention on the minority of criminal extremists who are sorrowfully infiltrating Black Lives Matter protests. And even then his focus is on thugs (code word for Blacks) and antifa. There is no condemnation of the 17-year-old right-wing Trump supporter who allegedly murdered two innocent BLM protestors in Kenosha. Trump cannot afford to alienate his supporters who despise BLM.
On the other hand, we have heard Joe Biden not only condemning violent protestors but also promising police reform so no innocent human needs to be killed just because he/she is Black.
Yes, it is one of Trump’s thousands of lies that Biden wants to defund the police. Let’s elect a president who will not lie to us and will be a unifier instead of a divider.
Rudy Diamond
Lewisville
