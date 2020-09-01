Teacher unions work
When President Trump spoke at the Republican National Convention on Monday, he said that if he loses the election it will be because it was rigged! Before, he had stated that if he loses, then he will accept what the voters said. Now he claims it is rigged if he loses. He lies constantly!
School-choice advocate Rebecca Friedrichs, speaking at the Republican National Convention, stated that unions are trying to destroy our country. That is so wrong! The unions do everything they can to protect all workers. They work to get decent pay, medical insurance and pensions along with more things. The Republicans try everything they can to help the rich and no one else!
RuthAnn Millhollin
Kernersville
