People are at risk
National security is important. Sen. Thom Tillis has recently praised the 3% raise extended to all service members as a part of the proposed National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2021. The potential legislation provides funds for COVID-19 vaccine research, it improves support for military victims of sexual assault and it improves conditions for military families. And while the approximately $740 billion appropriated by this act may be well spent, there are other valuable national security investments currently before the Senate.
Foreign aid has a long history of bipartisan support. In practice, it funds nutrition programs, emergency medical programs and micro-loans for small businesses in poor countries. All this, and it composes less than 1% of the federal budget. The proportion of the global population living in poverty fell from 36% in 1990 to less than 9% in 2018, largely due to foreign aid. However, decades of progress are now threatened by COVID-19, which has put an estimated 130 million people at risk of starvation. The global economy is still flailing. Supplemental foreign aid, even just $20 billion (a number that pales in comparison to the military budget), could potentially save millions of lives.
Communities that have their basic needs met and believe in upward economic mobility are less vulnerable to extremist ideologies. There is no need to fight extremism abroad if it never exists in the first place. If Tillis is concerned about national security, a pittance for the world’s worst-off may just be the best investment.
Sam Nall
Winston-Salem
