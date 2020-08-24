Run out?

President Trump: Impeached.

Trump adviser Steve Bannon: Arrested.

Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort: Convicted.

Manafort business partner Rick Gates: Convicted.

Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos: Convicted.

Trump former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn: Convicted.

Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen: Convicted.

Trump confident Roger Stone: Convicted.

I’m still going to vote for Trump in November, though. Surely he’s run out of criminals to hire by now.

Siri Bruccillieri

Winston-Salem

Tags

Load comments