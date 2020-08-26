The Lexington statue
During my childhood in Thomasville, my uncles in World War II were heroes in my mind. The statue in the center of Lexington was a symbol of these heroes to me.
Thomasville schools were segregated. It was my freshman year at UNC in 1957 when I attended my first integrated class. Later, after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. came to campus, my understanding of North Carolina began to change.
After divinity school at Duke, I was ordained a United Methodist minister. I was appointed to a tri-racial church in Cherokee.
Charles B. Aycock, elected governor in 1900, said: “When we say the negro is unfit to rule we carry it one step further and convey the idea that he is unfit to vote. To do this we must disenfranchise the negro.”
Lexington’s statue was placed in 1904 to celebrate the disenfranchisement of Black voters after Aycock’s election. The confederate statues in North Carolina were erected between 1900 and 1920 to affirm this voter disenfranchisement, begun in 1898 with the coup d’etat in Wilmington.
All these statues celebrate white power and the disenfranchisement of the Black voter. They all need to be removed so our state and nation can grow together — not apart.
The Rev. Ralph H. Eanes Jr.
Thomasville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.