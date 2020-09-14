Vote against fear
Russia is a great nation. Great spirit. It produced Tolstoy and Dostoyevsky. It defeated Germany’s “invincible” army at Stalingrad. Great technology. It was first into space with the Sputnik satellite. First human being in space? Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. In the last decade, Russia has developed a topnotch cyber capability second-to-none on earth. Great fear. Ivan the Terrible, Lenin, Stalin. Ask Alexei Navalny about the current Russian government.
Russia is our opponent. In 1840, the Frenchman Alexis de Tocqueville said that America and Russia would vie for first place. This has largely unfolded from Yalta to Berlin to Cuba to Ukraine to the United States election in 2016. While operating alone, or as a Russian empire, the objective has been the same: more power, more control.
The United States has had similar objectives, but it is different in a fundamental way. Russia rules by fear. The United States does not lack its own interest in making enemies fear its might, but, at its core, it has not operated with fear as a principle of governance.
In the upcoming United States election, we will experience total technological mastery of cyber-communication through all American social media. The messages will mostly be about fear and social division. And these messages will come from a topnotch second-to-none cyber-warfare hacker team in Russia. When we hear the message of fear, we are hearing Russian hackers. Vote against fear.
Thomas Hagerty
Winston-Salem
