When I'm at an event or meeting where Sen. Joyce Krawiec is speaking, I'm always impressed with her knowledge of what is important to North Carolinians. Whether it's her advocacy for children and/or adults with autism; North Carolinians who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus (i.e. delay in unemployment checks); or working for parents who want school choice for their children, she always wants what is best for North Carolinians.
Known for her tremendous work ethic, compassion for others and her ability to work across the aisle to ensure a bright future for our children; a safe environment for our seniors in assisted living and nursing homes, plus a strong economy for all North Carolinians, cast your vote to re-elect Sen. Joyce Krawiec (District 31).
Toni Settle
Clemmons
