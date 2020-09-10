Deeply troubling

It was deeply troubling to read about the total disregard for wearing masks and social distancing at the recent Republican rally at the Smith Reynolds Airport (“Trump stirs up crowd,” Sept. 9), especially after the concerns expressed in the Journal the day prior.

President Trump said he has downplayed COVID-19 so people won't panic, though he's urgent about getting a vaccine and willing to induce extreme panic as he lies about Democratic candidates and peaceful protesters. The level of cognitive dissonance is disturbing.

We need a healthy fear of this virus because that fear stirs us to take proper measures for safety and economic wellbeing. We need an honest, rational president.

Virginia Perry

Winston-Salem

