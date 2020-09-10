Deeply troubling
It was deeply troubling to read about the total disregard for wearing masks and social distancing at the recent Republican rally at the Smith Reynolds Airport (“Trump stirs up crowd,” Sept. 9), especially after the concerns expressed in the Journal the day prior.
President Trump said he has downplayed COVID-19 so people won't panic, though he's urgent about getting a vaccine and willing to induce extreme panic as he lies about Democratic candidates and peaceful protesters. The level of cognitive dissonance is disturbing.
We need a healthy fear of this virus because that fear stirs us to take proper measures for safety and economic wellbeing. We need an honest, rational president.
Virginia Perry
Winston-Salem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.