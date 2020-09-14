Yes, it is
After reading Michael Reagans' Sept. 12 opinion column, “America is not a racist country,” I was left wondering, "Where in America does he live that he actually believes America is not a racist country?" Even the smallest examination of facts -- those pesky things the right has such a hard time with -- reveals deep, ongoing, systemic racism.
Reagan’s intent was to give racists further permission for their racism by providing them with talking points to 1) make them stop questioning if they are actually racist (trust me, they are), and 2) give them things to throw back at people who call out their racism as a way to deflect and distract from it -- something President Trump has elevated to a bizarre art form.
Reagan’s list of pseudo-facts and questions avoid the issue he desperately wants to ignore: "Are this president and his supporters stoking racism in a disgusting attempt to keep us from examining his performance and resoundingly rejecting it by voting him out of office?" Just like the answer to the question about America being a racist country is "yes," so, too, is the answer to the question about the president.
To survive as a nation, we must face our history and our current racist culture head-on. Only then will we be able to honestly utter the words "...with liberty and justice for all."
On Nov. 3, vote to reject the foul stench of Michael Reagan and Donald Trump’s racist agenda up and down the ballot.
Wayne Stottler
Kernersville
