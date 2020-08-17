Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT ALAMANCE...FORSYTH... DAVIDSON...NORTHERN ORANGE...NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM EDT... AT 315 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR CAMP SPRINGS TO NEAR HARMONY. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. HEAVY RAIN AND MINOR FLOODING WILL ALSO BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, BURLINGTON, LEXINGTON, GRAHAM, HILLSBOROUGH, RANDLEMAN, THOMASVILLE AND KERNERSVILLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. DONT WAIT UNTIL YOU SEE THE FIRST LIGHTNING FLASH BEFORE HEADING TO SAFETY. MOVE INDOORS AT THE FIRST SIGN OF THREATENING SKIES OR THE FIRST SOUND OF THUNDER. DEADLY LIGHTNING STRIKES CAN OCCUR WELL AHEAD OF AN APPROACHING STORM, PRIOR TO THE ARRIVAL OF RAIN AND WIND. MAKE SURE THAT LIGHTNING IS WELL AWAY FROM YOUR LOCATION BEFORE RESUMING OUTDOOR ACTIVITY. &&