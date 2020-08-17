The president's message
Over the weekend, the president of the United States retweeted the message: "Leave Democrat cities. Let them rot."
The message originated with a right-wing activist, Brandon Straka, who got kicked off a flight in June for refusing to wear a mask. I guess he really doesn't care much for other people.
Imagine it President Obama had tweeted, "Leave Republican cities. Let them rot." It would be a scandal for years. With Trump, it's just Friday.
Winston-Salem is a “Democrat city,” with a Democratic mayor and a Democratic majority on the City Council as well as a majority of registered Democrats, 102,663 to 73,664 Republicans. Does the president of the United States want Winston-Salem to rot? How about the Republicans who live here and support Trump; do they want Winston-Salem to rot?
I'll bet Trump is OK with all the tax money that comes from "Democrat cities."
After almost four years in public office, the president is as determined as ever to pit us against each other. Do we really need four more years of this vitriol? Can we survive four more years of this vitriol?
What’s the end game, Republicans? Just what do you hope to achieve by supporting this man? Do you really want to live in a country in which the highest virtue is hatred?
Wendy Marshall
Winston-Salem
