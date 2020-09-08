A simple answer

In reply to the writer of the Sept. 6 letter “Broken promises,” the answer is very simple.

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Kamala Harris

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Shumer

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer

Here are five reasons of why to reelect President Trump. I could go on, but with limited space, 250 words unfortunately just isn’t enough.

William A. Rice Jr.

Winston-Salem

Tags

Load comments