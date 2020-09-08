A simple answer
In reply to the writer of the Sept. 6 letter “Broken promises,” the answer is very simple.
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Sen. Kamala Harris
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Shumer
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
Here are five reasons of why to reelect President Trump. I could go on, but with limited space, 250 words unfortunately just isn’t enough.
William A. Rice Jr.
Winston-Salem
