A penny nation
The complaint I hear most often about Democrats is that they’re going to raise taxes. But nobody talks about what they’ll raise taxes for or on whom they’ll raise taxes.
Republicans have given us tax cut after tax cut, and as a result, people may have more money in their pockets, but our roads are full of potholes and our schools have to go begging for textbooks -- and our federal deficit is out of control. People stand for hours at the DMV and wonder why it can’t be staffed more fully – it’s because there’s no money for staffing.
We have people suffering from legitimate mental illnesses, who can’t take care of themselves, and they wind up in jail because there are no government-funded care facilities for them.
Republicans like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave billions in tax cuts to corporations, then said we’d have to cut Social Security and Medicare to pay for them. Make no mistake, that's still on Republicans' wish list. How does this help the American people?
Raise my taxes, please! With them, we buy civilization.
I know that people love low taxes. But you can’t run a great nation on pennies.
Al Tolliver
Winston-Salem
