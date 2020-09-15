Support for Trump

I am voting for President Trump on Nov. 3 and I’m proud to do so.

President Trump is bringing peace to the Middle East. He’s protecting Christianity in America. He’s not going to put up with attempts to turn the U.S. into a socialist hellscape and he’s not going to let the violence and destruction we’ve seen in Democratic cities to spread to the rest of the country.

As far as I’m concerned, he deserves at least two more terms.

No, he’s not perfect, but he’s done his best and I have no doubt that he sincerely wants America to prosper and be great. Maybe the media should try to be a little more supportive and a lot less critical. They sound like they want Trump to fail. If Trump fails, America fails.

Kevin Fields

Winston-Salem

