The decent guy
In past generations, we looked at clergy as people who were more intelligent and better educated than most. We expected them to be honest, judicious and sober. So it hurts to see a letter like “Voting against” (Aug. 18) in which the good reverend spreads right-wing talking points with no basis in fact.
Republicans have circulated false claims about Democrats trying to “take away our guns” for decades, just to fool Americans into voting for them. It’s just fear-mongering. President Bill Clinton was supposed to “take away our guns”; he didn’t. President Barack Obama was supposed to “take away our guns’; he didn’t. Now the false claim gets repeated for Joe Biden and this good reverend falls for it.
He says that he's deciding who to vote for based on the issues, not the personality. President Trump is an adulterous, deceitful braggart, a man adored by white supremacists and neo-Nazis. That's an issue.
I'm voting for the decent guy. I'll leave it to the readers to figure out who that is.
Mark B. Howard
Winston-Salem
