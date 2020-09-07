Commit voter fraud
It is approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2020, and I want to know where the Republican condemnation is of the current occupant of the White House suggesting Republican constituents vote twice in the Nov. 3 election (“Election officials cry foul,” Sept. 4).
Have we heard from our Republican senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, condemning President Trump's voter-fraud suggestion? Have we heard from any of the Republican members of U.S. House of Representatives condemning Trump’s voter-fraud suggestion? Have we heard from Lt. Gov. Dan Forest condemning Trump's suggestion to commit voter fraud? Have we heard from N.C. Senate leader Phil Berger or House Speaker Tim Moore condemning Trump's suggestion to commit voter fraud? Have any of our local officials condemned Trump's suggestion that Republicans commit voter fraud?
How can anyone suggest that Trump is the "law and order" candidate when he is suggesting Republicans commit voter fraud? Don't let anyone suggest these comments were a joke, as the White House communications staff will attempt to spin this every way but expressing the truth. Trump suggested Republicans vote once by mail and once in person. Are you going to vote for someone who would suggest you commit voter fraud?
Patrick Miller
Fleetwood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.