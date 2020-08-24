Run out?
President Trump: Impeached.
Trump adviser Steve Bannon: Arrested.
Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort: Convicted.
Manafort business partner Rick Gates: Convicted.
Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos: Convicted.
Trump former national security adviser Gen. Michael Flynn: Convicted.
Trump personal lawyer Michael Cohen: Convicted.
Trump confident Roger Stone: Convicted.
I’m still going to vote for Trump in November, though. Surely he’s run out of criminals to hire by now.
Siri Bruccillieri
Winston-Salem
