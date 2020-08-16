Voting against
I read The Readers’ Forum every day and when I read the Aug. 13 letter “Look at the results,” it immediately started me to thinking, which issues am I going to vote for? After considerable thought I came to the conclusion that I would be better off deciding which issues I was voting against. The following is the result of those thoughts:
I am voting against removing the Second Amendment and taking away our guns. I am voting against legalized prostitution. I am voting against open borders. I am voting against tax increases. I am voting against one world government. I am voting against a cashless society. I am voting against government intrusion. I am voting against unlimited congressional term limits. I am voting against mail-in ballots. I am voting against unemployment. I am voting against a bad economy. I am voting against a socialist/communist government. I am voting against defunding our police forces. I am voting against allowing mayors and other town officials to order the police to stand down and allow looters to run wild in our streets. I am voting against all things I consider wrong for our great country.
I have decided to leave out personalities or who I like and vote against issues I believe are anti-American and disruptive to our wonderful country. I will leave it up to the readers to figure out which party I am voting for and make up their own mind at the poles.
The Rev. Jerry Martin
Kernersville
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.