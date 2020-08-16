Voting against

I read The Readers’ Forum every day and when I read the Aug. 13 letter “Look at the results,” it immediately started me to thinking, which issues am I going to vote for? After considerable thought I came to the conclusion that I would be better off deciding which issues I was voting against. The following is the result of those thoughts:

I am voting against removing the Second Amendment and taking away our guns. I am voting against legalized prostitution. I am voting against open borders. I am voting against tax increases. I am voting against one world government. I am voting against a cashless society. I am voting against government intrusion. I am voting against unlimited congressional term limits. I am voting against mail-in ballots. I am voting against unemployment. I am voting against a bad economy. I am voting against a socialist/communist government. I am voting against defunding our police forces. I am voting against allowing mayors and other town officials to order the police to stand down and allow looters to run wild in our streets. I am voting against all things I consider wrong for our great country.

I have decided to leave out personalities or who I like and vote against issues I believe are anti-American and disruptive to our wonderful country. I will leave it up to the readers to figure out which party I am voting for and make up their own mind at the poles.

The Rev. Jerry Martin

Kernersville

