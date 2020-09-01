You may check the status of your ballot online at vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup. Also, according to Tsujii, “intelligent mail bar codes (IMB) will be included on the (ballot) return envelope, and absentee voters may track the delivery of their ballot to the Board of Elections office, which is similar to using a tracking number to track a package through a delivery service company.”
Note: If you’re planning to submit an absentee ballot by mail, officials strongly encourage you to mail it with more than enough time to make it to your local board of elections, at least a week (more if possible). The postal service expects to handle an unusually large number of ballots, and recent cost-cutting measures have caused some delivery delays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.